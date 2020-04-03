Mary Gumm
December 21, 1939 - March 30, 2020
Mary Lee Gumm, 80, formerly of Lorena, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
She went to be with the Lord after a battle with Alzheimer's. A private graveside will be held in Lorena Cemetery.
Mary was born December 21, 1939, in Cowen, West Virginia, to Hattie and Elza Hammons. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie, in 2009; and her parents.
She is survived by two children, Terry Hurley (Robert) of Manchester, TN, and Michael Gumm (Dana) of Cripple Creek, CO; two grandchildren, Amber Conrad (fiance, Philip Mankin) and Melissa Kennedy (Brandon); five great-grandchildren, and one sister, Rosnell Alley (John).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.