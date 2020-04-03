Mary Gumm

December 21, 1939 - March 30, 2020

Mary Lee Gumm, 80, formerly of Lorena, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.

She went to be with the Lord after a battle with Alzheimer's. A private graveside will be held in Lorena Cemetery.

Mary was born December 21, 1939, in Cowen, West Virginia, to Hattie and Elza Hammons. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie, in 2009; and her parents.

She is survived by two children, Terry Hurley (Robert) of Manchester, TN, and Michael Gumm (Dana) of Cripple Creek, CO; two grandchildren, Amber Conrad (fiance, Philip Mankin) and Melissa Kennedy (Brandon); five great-grandchildren, and one sister, Rosnell Alley (John).

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Gumm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries