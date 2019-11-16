Laurie Lea GulleyMay 23, 1951 - Nov. 13, 2019Laurie Lea Dockery Gulley, of Waco, Texas, entered into the arms of Jesus on November 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. The family will hold a private graveside service Saturday morning. A celebration service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 16, at Antioch Community Church, 510 N. 20th in Waco, with Pastor Jimmy Seibert officiating. All are welcome to come celebrate Laurie's life with us.Laurie was born May 23, 1951, in Beaumont, Texas, to Jim and Peggy Dockery; she was raised in San Antonio, Texas. Laurie was married to Carl Edwin "Ed" Gulley, Sr., July 17, 1971. Ed and Laurie had five sons, Carl, James Mark, Jonathan, Stephen and Jeff. Laurie worked as the cook and caterer at First Methodist Church of Waco for 29 years and loved the FUMC community dearly. She enjoyed working with her husband as part of the Magnolia family since 2016. She always loved her Antioch Lifegroup of 15 years.Laurie treasured time with her family more than anything else in the world, except for praying God's Word and worshipping Jesus. Our "Mamalea" was madly in love with her devoted husband of 48 years, Ed "Papa" Gulley, almost as much as he was with her.Laurie is survived by her husband, Ed Gulley; son, Carl Gulley and wife, Blair; son, James Mark Gulley and wife, Maria; son, Jonathan Gulley and wife, Amy; son, Stephen Gulley and wife, Neelie; grandchildren, Annalea, Jackson, Mary Kate, Mackenzie, Ellie Grace, Tyler, Mia, Jude, GiGi, Bri, Liv and Jase. She is also survived by her sister, Jan Dockery Stanzeski and husband, Chester; brother, Paul Dockery and wife, Kathy; and loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.She has finally joined her son, Jeffrey Michael Gulley, in heaven.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

