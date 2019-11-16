Laurie Lea GulleyMay 23, 1951 - Nov. 13, 2019Laurie Lea Dockery Gulley, of Waco, Texas, entered into the arms of Jesus on November 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. The family will hold a private graveside service Saturday morning. A celebration service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 16, at Antioch Community Church, 510 N. 20th in Waco, with Pastor Jimmy Seibert officiating. All are welcome to come celebrate Laurie's life with us.Laurie was born May 23, 1951, in Beaumont, Texas, to Jim and Peggy Dockery; she was raised in San Antonio, Texas. Laurie was married to Carl Edwin "Ed" Gulley, Sr., July 17, 1971. Ed and Laurie had five sons, Carl, James Mark, Jonathan, Stephen and Jeff. Laurie worked as the cook and caterer at First Methodist Church of Waco for 29 years and loved the FUMC community dearly. She enjoyed working with her husband as part of the Magnolia family since 2016. She always loved her Antioch Lifegroup of 15 years.Laurie treasured time with her family more than anything else in the world, except for praying God's Word and worshipping Jesus. Our "Mamalea" was madly in love with her devoted husband of 48 years, Ed "Papa" Gulley, almost as much as he was with her.Laurie is survived by her husband, Ed Gulley; son, Carl Gulley and wife, Blair; son, James Mark Gulley and wife, Maria; son, Jonathan Gulley and wife, Amy; son, Stephen Gulley and wife, Neelie; grandchildren, Annalea, Jackson, Mary Kate, Mackenzie, Ellie Grace, Tyler, Mia, Jude, GiGi, Bri, Liv and Jase. She is also survived by her sister, Jan Dockery Stanzeski and husband, Chester; brother, Paul Dockery and wife, Kathy; and loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.She has finally joined her son, Jeffrey Michael Gulley, in heaven.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 11 football
-
Blake Burleson: In an abyss of lies, I must finally depart from enablers of madness among us
-
Veteran Waco police officer arrested, accused of assault
-
From Woodway to East Waco, life expectancy drops 15 years, report says
-
City sues Trendwood Apartments, claims property 'unfit for human occupancy'
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.