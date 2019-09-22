Delores GuestJune 18, 1938 - Sept. 19, 2019Delores LaRae (Lasly) Guest, 81, of Woodway, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday September 24, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Moody Cemetery. A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Monday September 23, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Delores was born June 18, 1938 to Hershel and Lucille (Morrison) Lasly in Moody, Texas. She graduated from Moody High School in 1956 and attended Draughon Business College in Midland, Texas. She worked for Texaco, Inc. in Midland for six years before moving to Waco in 1962. She obtained her Real Estate Broker's License and was co-owner of Vandiver & Guest Real Estate Company in Waco. While living in Moody from 1964 to 1968, she was Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools. She moved to Waco in 1969 and began her career with the VA Regional Office in 1970. She retired as Chief, Loan Processing Section of the Loan Guaranty Division in 1995.Delores married Billy Frank Guest in Midland, Texas on December 1, 1956. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodway for many years and was a member of the New Horizons Sunday School Class. Delores loved her family dearly. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed the ten years she and Bill owned a motor coach, traveling to many places and meeting many interesting people.She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Frank Guest, in 1998; parents; grandparents; sister, Lavenia Vandiver; nephew, Ronnie Lasly; nieces, Deborah Dowell, and Deitra Hargrove.She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Ray Guest and wife, Laurie of Waco; granddaughter, Brooke Guest of McGregor; grandsons, Taylor Guest of Waco, Rush Guest of Waco; sister, Nita Brashear of Moody; daughter-in-law, Dawn Turner and husband, Woody, of McGregor; sister-in-law, Bonnie Christian of Amarillo; and several nieces and nephews.Pall Bearers will be Taylor Guest, Rush Guest, Woody Turner, and Zach Johnigan.
