Alice GuestMarch 19, 1924 - December 23, 2018Alice Dieterich Guest, 94, of Lacy Lakeview passed away Sunday December 23, 2018. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Krueger and Rev. Eddie Scheler officiating.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church library fund.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.