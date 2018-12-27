Alice GuestMarch 19, 1924 - Dec. 23, 2018Alice Dieterich Guest, 94, of Lacy Lakeview passed away Sunday December 23, 2018. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Friday, December 28, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Krueger and Rev. Eddie Scheler officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Alice was born March 19, 1924 in Riesel, Texas to Henry and Erna (Bartz) Dieterich. She was Baptized on April 20, 1924 by Rev. H. Studmann. She was confirmed March 21, 1937 by Rev. E. A. Heckmann. She graduated from Riesel High School in 1941. She married John G. (Jack) Guest on July 22, 1960. He preceded her in death on December, 27, 1976. She was employed by Texas Coffin Company and J. C. Penny but was mostly a homemaker. Alice was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bellmead. She loved to be outside working in her flower beds. That was her therapy.Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; a sister, Grace Koester; and two brothers, Edwin and Earl Dieterich.She is survived by her, son, David B. Guest and wife, Lisa of Waco; numerous nieces and nephews; a special niece, Bobbye Glaesmann and husband, Clinton of Groesbeck; a special friend, Beth Reed of Lacy Lakeview; and a special cousin who was like a sister, Bernice Casper also of Lacy Lakeview.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church library fund.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.