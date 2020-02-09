Reta Y. GuerraApril 30, 1946 - Feb. 6, 2020R. Reta Mae Young Guerra, 73, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are pending at OakCrest Funeral Home.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Guerra, Reta Y.
