Reta Y. GuerraApril 30, 1946 - Feb. 6, 2020R. Reta Guerra, 73, of Waco, passed in hospice with her family by her side. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, with Memorial service at 11 a.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco, with burial of cremains to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Williams of Renew Church will officiate.Reta was born April 30, 1946, in Hutto, Texas, to Ernest Clifton Young and Jessie Mae Bearden. She was raised and educated in Waco. She was united with Gilbert Guerra in 1978. They spent 42 wonderful years together. Many people knew her simply as "Ms. Reta" from her years at Montgomery Ward, Penland Hall, and eventual retirement from Drug Emporium. She was loved by all those she served through her infectious laugh, amazing cooking skills, and her love of quilting. She made many quilts for her friends and family, even winning a first place blue ribbon at the HOT Fair.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, R.F. (Red), Porter, Norman, and Weldon LaRue (Rudy) Young; an infant sister; and Reta's first-born son, Charles Wayne Mooney.Survivors include her beloved husband, Gilbert A. Guerra of Waco; son Brian K. Mooney and wife, Lisa, of Temple; daughter, Melony D. Young and husband, Charlie, of Spring; son, Sean D. Mooney of Austin; daughter, Teresa A. Pruitt of Temple; and sisters-in-law, Cruz (Cookie) Guerra of Waco, Dolores Schlemmer and husband, David, of Waco; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many other close family and friends.The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hillcrest Hospital 4 South for their excellent care; also to Vidal DeLeon of OakCrest Funeral Home. Another gracious thank you to Dolores Schlemmer and Lisa Mooney for their invaluable care and counsel during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
