Florentina Guerra
Oct. 16, 1928 - May 19, 2020
Florentina A. Guerra, 91, passed into eternal rest May 19, 2020, at Regent Care Center. A private family service will be held Saturday, May 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Father Benjamin Magnaye officiating. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, to which all extended family and friends are welcome to attend. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, followed by a rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall"
