Celia GuerraNov. 1, 1923 - Aug. 18, 2018Celia Noyola Guerra, 94, of McGregor, passed at her residence. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 24, 2018, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

