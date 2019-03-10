Donald GuderianMarch 28, 1936 - Feb. 22, 2019Donald Elton "Buster" Guderian, 82, of Waco, died peacefully February 22, 2019.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.Buster was born March 28, 1936, in Waco, attended Waco High School and graduated from Baylor University with a degree in Business Administration in 1959. He then proudly served in the military after graduation with an honorable discharge. He went on to successfully run the family business, Truck & Trailer Equipment Co. for the next 60 years. He was an avid Baylor Bear fan, and as a lifelong season ticket holder, he rarely missed a game. He was a generous man who helped many people in times of need. He loved a good laugh and enjoyed nothing more than having the last word. He was beloved and will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Elton Guderian; sister, Geraldine Guderian Brinck; and brother-in-law, Walter James Butler.He is survived by his sister, Shirley Guderian Butler of Houston; brother-in-law, Jack Brinck of Ft. Worth; nieces and nephews, Tommy Brinck, Cathy Brinck Deaver, Steven Brinck, Laura Butler, Mark Butler, and Jennifer Butler Mishriky.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
