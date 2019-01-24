Victoria GuardiolaDec. 11, 1937 - Jan. 22, 2019Victoria "Vicki" Davila Guardiola, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with The Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 24, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Vicki was born December 11, 1937, in Mooreville, Texas, to Paul and Gertrude Davila. She married Geraldo "Jerry" Guardiola on September 26, 1964. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Lilianna; three brothers; and five sisters.Survivors include her husband, Jerry; sons, Samuel Guardiola and wife, Yvette, and John Joe Guardiola; daughter, Andrea Morua and husband, Jeffery; sisters, Tilda Davila and Pauline Rodriguez; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Gerald Ray Guardiola, Sammy Guardiola, Joshua Jimenez, Jeffery Morua, Jr., Daniel Guardiola, and Alex Flores. Honorary pallbearers will be Julieann Morua, Jessica Morua and Janna Guardiola.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.