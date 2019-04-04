Ladislado GuardiolaOctober 28, 1948 - March 30, 2019Ladislado "Junior" Guardiola passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home in Cedar Hill, Texas, surrounded by family and friends.He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who took joy in the smiles of children and other simple delights in life. He had an indomitable spirit and zest for life that impacted all of those who knew him.Visitation will be 11:00 a.m, Friday, April 5, 2019, at David Clayton and Sons Funeral Home, 200 W. Center Street in Duncanville, Texas. A celebration of life ceremony will follow at 12:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m., at Little Bethel Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.