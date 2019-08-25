Howard GruetznerNov. 7, 1948 - Aug. 24, 2019Howard Gruetzner, 70, of Hewitt, passed away Friday, August 24, 2019. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, in the chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Funeal services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, at Grace Gardens Chapel, with Jordan Hubard officiating. Interment will follow in Lorena Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

