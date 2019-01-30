Lorraine GrubessichDec. 1, 1929 - Jan. 23, 2019Lorraine Grubessich of Woodway passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in Rowlett at the age of 89. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon Greg George. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Father Rakshaganathan Selvaraj as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.Mrs. Grubessich was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Montreal, Canada, the daughter of the late Amateur and Anna (Levesque)Tremblay where she graduated from high school. On Sept. 28, 1963, she married Joseph Grubessich in Montreal, Canada. After 52 years of marriage, he preceded her in death March 17, 2016.Lorraine was one of the founding members of St. Jerome Catholic Church and has been an active member and a member of the New Horizons Group. She also volunteered at Caritas of Waco and knitted new born baby caps for Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center.Survivors include her daughter, Louise Gartell and husband, Mike; two grandchildren, Alden Gartell and Jake Gartell.For those desiring, the family has suggested Caritas of Waco for memorial contributions.Condolences may be offered at www.gracegardensfh.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
