Elvenia R. GrothNov. 6, 1925 - May 9, 2019Elvenia Rose Groth, age 93, of Robinson, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Robinson Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Kimmey, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Robinson.Elvenia was born on November 6, 1925 in Waco, Texas to Earl and Albertina Threlkeld. She grew up in south Waco and was graduated from Waco High School in the Famous Class of 1943. She married Carl Christian Groth on January 10, 1948 and lived happily together until his death in 1992. Elvenia worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, American Income Life Insurance Company and retired from Texas Farm Bureau in 1987. She loved her family and especially family gatherings. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Robinson and the Praying Hands Sunday School Class. She served as a member of the Providence Health Center Auxiliary.Elvenia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; and one brother, James Earl Threlkeld. She is survived by one sister, Erlene Groth of Austin, Texas; son, Robert Groth and wife, Sandy, of Italy, Texas; daughter, Penny White of Robinson, Texas; son, Larry Groth and wife, Donna, of Cottonwood; seven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.The family extends thanks to the staff members of Providence Hospice for their loving care during the past few months.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
