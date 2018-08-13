Mary E. GroteSept. 11, 1943 - Aug. 10, 2018Mary E. Grote, age 74, of Waco, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, August 10, 2018, at her residence, after many years of multiple health issues. A Home Going celebration will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Perry Methodist Cemetery in Perry.Mary was born, September 11, 1943, in Dallas, the daughter of Clarence and Cora (Griffin) Henderson. She graduated from Connally High School in 1962 and attended MCC and Liberty University. On May 5, 1972, she was united in marriage to Darrel Grote in Waco. Mary worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for the Masonic Grand Lodge in Waco for over 20 years until her retirement in 2001. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Waco, where she served as the nursery director for many years. Mary enjoyed keeping children, collecting knickknacks and watching QVC. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include her beloved husband of 46 years, Darrel Grote of Waco; her children, Nancy Willis and husband, Thomas, of Elm Mott, and David Grote and wife, Jennifer, of Whitney; grandchildren, Lainey Willis, Langston Willis, Abigail Grote and Hannah Grote; great nephews, who were like her first grandchildren, Skylar Weaver and Alec Weaver; and numerous other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Waco Children Ministries. A memorial guest book found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
