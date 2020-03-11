Jan. 20, 1940 - March 9, 2020
Darrel Grote, age 80, of Waco, passed away Monday morning, March 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m., Friday, at Perry Methodist Cemetery near Perry. The family will receive visitors from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
Darrel was born January 20, 1940, in Marlin, the son of Fred and Lydia (Eiben) Grote. He was a 1959 graduate of Marlin High School. After his graduation, he served in the United States Army National Guard stationed in Waco. On May 5, 1972, he was united in marriage to Mary Henderson in Waco. Mary preceded him in death on August 10, 2018. Darrel was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waco. He worked for the Texas Department of Transportation for 36 years. Darrel enjoyed working out at the YMCA, tilling around on his John Deere tractor, being outdoors, pecan picking, working on his 5 acre tract, and was an avid collector of miniature tractors. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Darrel was also preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Lamar Grote and Donald Grote.
Survivors include his children, Nancy Willis and husband, Thomas, of Elm Mott, and David Grote and wife, Jennifer, of Hillsboro; a brother, Harold Grote and wife, Sellen; a sister, Dianna Thibault and husband, Robert; four grandchildren, Lainey Willis, Langston Willis, Abigail Grote, and Hannah Grote; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, doctors, and nurses at Providence Hospital, as well as Fresenius Kidney Care of Bellmead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
