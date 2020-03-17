Rose Grossenbacher
Oct. 9, 1958 - March 14, 2020
Rose Elise Grossenbacher was born in Savannah, GA, on October 9, 1958, to Margie Hackbarth Grossenbacher and Clyde Rudolph Grossenbacher. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Rose was a charter student at Vanguard College Preparatory School, attended Texas A&M University, and was a graduate of Baylor University. She and her husband, Russell Loper, lived on a ranch outside Fairfield, TX, where they raised their son Russell Jr. and tended to their horses and cattle. Rose was a lifelong member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church and a devout Episcopalian who never wavered in her faith even at the worst of times. She was happiest gardening, spending time with family, and caring for those around her. Rose loved her pets and found great joy in admiring and caring for all of God's creatures. Her family describes her as outgoing, ambitious, optimistic, and loyal. Rose had a wonderful sense of humor and charmed everyone she met. As a true Christian, she was selfless and kind to the least of us to the very end. She fiercely loved her family and never hesitated to show it in any way she could, showering gifts and doting on her grandson, great-niece, and great-nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her father, Rudy Grossenbacher; stepfather, Harris B. Allen, Jr.; and younger sister, Gay Grossenbacher King.
She is survived by her mother, Margie Grossenbacher Allen; son, Russell Whatley Loper, Jr.; daughters, Lauri Cherry and Susan Phipps and her husband, Landon; a grandson, Grayson Phipps; nieces, Winifred Elizabeth Nelson and Marjorie Rose King Parker and her husband, Silas; nephew, Marc Edgar "Eddie" King, Jr.; great-nephews, August Rudolph Parker and Marc Edgar "Tritt" King, III; great-niece, Rheagan Elaine King; sister, Claire Allen Moore; niece, Meredith Moore Aldriedge and husband, Stephen; her aunt, Helen Hackbarth Allen and husband, Joe B.; and numerous other family members and loved ones.
Family members Landon Phipps, Douglas Bergen, Harlan Bergen, Eddie King, Silas Parker, and Stephen Aldriedge will serve as pallbearers. Her cousin, Dr. Rev. Frances T. Shelton will be reading the scripture.
A worship service celebrating Rose's resurrection led by the Rev. Aaron Zimmerman will be held at St. Alban's. In an effort to follow CDC guidelines for preventing illness due to COVID-19, the service will be strictly limited to close family. For those who wish to pay their respects, the service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 18 via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stalbanswaco and will be available for viewing for the following week. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Saint Alban's Episcopal Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.