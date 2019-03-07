Blake D. GrossSept. 8, 1957 - March 5, 2019Blake Douglas Gross, age 61, went to join his heavenly Father on March 5, 2019. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., on Saturday March 9, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson, TX.Blake was born on September 8, 1957 in Big Spring, TX and moved to Waco, TX where he met and married the love of his life, Geneva Gross, on September 28, 1984. He lived his life to his fullest as a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend. During his life here on Earth, he was a master plumber for over 25 years, and an avid Golfer.He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Gross and Sandra Cross Cox; and a brother, Craig Gross.He is survived by his "beautiful bride" of 34 years, Geneva Gross; sister, Jana Williams of Florence, TX; brother, Mitchell Gross, and wife, Carla of White House, TX; brother-in-law, Kevin White, and wife, Tammy of China Spring, TX; brother-in-law, Randy White of Louisiana; sister-in-law, Angie Coleman, and husband, Jason of Robinson, TX . Blake is also survived by seven nieces and six nephews; and his two puppies, Scout and Rufus, who truly brought him so much love and comfort. Blake had extended families and many friends who loved him.He was loved by all who knew him and will forever be in our hearts and on our minds.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The American Heart Association.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
