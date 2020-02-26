Oliver GroppeJan. 2, 1934 - Feb. 23, 2020Oliver Groppe, 86, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Atrium of Bellmead. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, February 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Tom Warnock officiating. A private family burial will follow. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 27, at the funeral home.Oliver William Groppe was born January 2, 1934, in Bynum, Texas, to August Jr. and Louise Groppe, the youngest of four siblings. The family later moved to West, Texas, where Oliver attended school, graduating in 1952. He married Shirley Ann Hallmark on August 12, 1961. They were members of St. John United Church of Christ in Robinson for over 50 years.Oliver was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; and his parents.He is survived by his two sons, Gerald Groppe and wife, Rene, of Robinson, and Greg Groppe and wife, Vicki, of Eddy; three grandsons; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Herbert Groppe and Ernest Groppe; sister, Rosie Mae Groppe; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the fantastic staff and extended family at the Atrium in Bellmead for two and a half years of love and care, as well as Providence Hospice for making his last days comfortable.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to a charity of your choosing in his name.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Feb 28
Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
In memory
