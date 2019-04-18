Michael GromanDec. 20, 1948 - April 2, 2019Michael Francis Groman, age 70, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Michael was born on December 20, 1948 to Frank and Audrey (Salome) Groman in Waco, Texas. Michael graduated from University High School in 1967 and then was accepted into the United States Air Force Academy. After graduation from the Academy he served in the United States Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. After 20 years of service Michael retired from the Air Force and was employed as a computer programmer for 18 years at Texas Life Insurance Company in Waco from where he also retired. Mike enjoyed spending time with family, was an avid gamer and was Santa Claus to countless children over the years.He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Norma Hawkins Groman; sister, Helen Groman; and brother, Chris Groman.Survivors include siblings, David Groman of Waco, Tommy Coleman and spouse, Lori, of Waco, David Coleman and spouse, Debbie of West, Texas, Kay Coleman Jones of Mexia, Texas; and numerous nieces; nephews; and close cousins.In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity in Mike's name.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
