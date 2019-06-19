JoAnn GrissomJan. 28, 1936 - June 2, 2019JoAnn Grissom, 83, of Waco, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.A memorial service was held 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at the William Booth Retirement Center, in Waco.JoAnn was born January 28, 1936 in Mason, Texas, to Edgar A. and Nellie M. Jacoby. JoAnn lived most of her life in Mason, Texas. She made the move to Waco, Texas about eight years ago to be closer to her family. She loved working with the Home Health Care System. She found her passion in helping others and this followed her throughout her life.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Grissom; parents, Edgar and Nellie Jacoby; brother, Ray Jacoby; and daughter, Paula Lusk.Survivors include her children, Debra Frye and husband, Rick, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, Barbara Isom of Lubbock, Twila Grimland and husband, Randy, of Waco, Noble Wallace and wife, Janet, of Glen Rose, Sherry Perry and husband, Leslie, of Clifton, and Kim Reasor and husband, Bryan, of Rockwall; sister, Peggy Smith of Brady Texas; and 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.She was deeply loved by so many people; she will be missed every single day.We love you Mama!!Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
