Paul Ray GrinsteadJune 1, 1948 - Dec. 30, 2019Paul Ray Grinstead, 71, of Waco, passed away on December 30, 2019. A memorial service with honors by the U.S. Navy will be 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at the Oakwood Cemetery.Paul was born June 1, 1948, in Smiths Grove, Ky to Roy and Edith Grinstead. He graduated from Ft. Knox High School in 1966, then served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve; grandson, Robert Lee Briggs; and his wife of 41 years, Patricia.Survivors include his daughters, Renee Graff (Robert), Karen Southers (Michael), and Disa Buitron; and grandson, Steven Milbourn Jr. who was like a son; 13 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.The family thanks Tammy of Texas Home Health.Sign the Guest Book at oakcrestwaco.com.
Grinstead, Paul Ray
Service information
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th Street
WACO, TX 76706
2124 S. 5th Street
WACO, TX 76706
