Krizteena GrinieNov. 20, 2014 - Aug. 6, 2019Krizteena Analiza Grinie passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel.Krizteena was born November 20, 2014, in Waco, Texas, to Chris Grinie and Marie Castillo. She worked to touch everyone's hearts. She enjoyed fishing, Vampirina, her kitten Garfield, manipedi's, dancing and singing, and throat punching.She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Juan Loredo; uncle, Tobias Grinie; grandmother, Irma Castillo; grandfather, Joseph Henry; and great-grandparents, Pedro, Sr., and Marianna Castillo, and Domingo Grinie, Sr.She is survived by parents; grandmother, Amelia Grinie; grandfather, Domingo Grinie, Jr.; grandfather, Gilbert Castillo, Sr.; grandmother, Barbara Henry; great-grandmother, Maggie Grinie; great-grandmother, Rachel Loredo; stepfather, Diago Torres, Sr.; stepmother, Billie Chosa; Granny Boop; stepbrothers, Angel Torres, Diago Torres, Jr., Isiah Martinez, and Makayla Martinez-Torres; uncles, Jesus Perez Gavino Perez, Sonny Grinie, Adam Castillo, and Gilbert Castillo, Jr.; and other uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.Pallbearers are Joshua Sokolove, Dylan Hughes, Diago Torres, Jr., Isiah Martinez, Sonny Grinie, and Donny Torres.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
