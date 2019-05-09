Elden GrimmDec. 11, 1938 - May 7, 2019Elden Grimm, 80, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 9, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff.Elden was born December 11, 1938 in Madison, WI, to Frank and Golda Grimm. He came to Waco as a young boy. He was a high school graduate, TSTI graduate and made his career as a building contractor and owner of Pro Construction Company. Elden was married to his wife, Judy Gaylor Grimm, for 57 years. She was the love of his life.Elden loved spending time with his family. He also loved restoring antique cars and trucks, and camping.Elden was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tony Grimm; and brother, Wendell Grimm.Elden is survivied by his wife, Judy; daughter, LaJuana Shilling and husband, Shane; son, Dustin Grimm; daughter, London Menard and husband, Dustin; sister, Gayle Seagrest and husband, Philip; four grandsons, Brandon Shilling, Chad Shilling, Colton Grimm, and Cayson Grimm; granddaughters, Tenley Menard and Saylor Menard; two great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.The Family extends special thanks to Dr. Keith Horner, Dr. Thomas J. Harris, and Providence Hospice.The Guest Book is available at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
