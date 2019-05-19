Roger GrimesMay 15, 1953 - May 17, 2019Roger Dale Grimes, 66, of Waco, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Highland Baptist Church in Waco. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.Roger is survived by his wife, Jacki; two daughters, Sarah Dalton and husband, David, and Rachel Grimes; two sons, David Grimes and wife, Taryn, and Evan Grimes; sister, Sherry Vanderlinden; brothers, Kenneth Grimes and Steve Grimes; and four grandchildren, Jackson, Gunnar, Levi, and Dakota.See and sign the family's Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

