John Harvey Griffis, Jr.November 28, 1946 - November 6, 2019On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, John Harvey Griffis, Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 72. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation being held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, at First Baptist Church of Waco, where he attended for forty five years. Pastor Matt Snowden is officiating.John was born on November 28, 1946, to John Harvey Griffis, Sr. and Elizabeth Allen Griffis. He was a lifelong Waco resident with family ties to early McLennan County settlers Ed Brown and John W. Griffis, his great-grandfathers. John graduated from Richfield High School in 1965, and Baylor University in 1970. At Baylor he met his wife of 50 years, Marlene King. They raised two sons, Judson and John, and one daughter, Mary Annelle.John believed strongly in cultivating personal relationships, developing friends from all walks of life. He had a servant's heart, and willingly gave his time and energy to others. Compassion Ministries benefitted from over 15 years of his volunteer services. He was a member of Lodge #92, the Scottish Rite and was a former Karem Shriner.Throughout his life John had a passion for business. He started with a small jewelry store in downtown Waco, operated several businesses along the way, and eventually moved into the real estate industry. Rather than money, his primary motivation was the game as he searched high and low for the next deal.John is survived by his wife, Marlene King Griffis; daughter, Mary Annelle Hammer and husband, Bryon; son, John Griffis III and wife, Katy; son, Judson Griffis and wife, Haley; grandchildren, Lauren Hammer, Meredith Hammer, Andrew Hammer, Sarah Hammer, Preston Griffis, Vivienne Griffis, Mitchell Griffis, Catherine Griffis, Caroline Griffis, and Rhett Griffis; sister, Clara Sue Arnsdorff and husband, Gordon; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.John will be truly missed by all. The family would like to thank his excellent care givers Uni Murphy and Ana Varela.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Compassion Ministries, 1421 Austin Avenue, Waco, Texas 76701 or a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com"The Lord will not send for you. The Lord will come to get you."
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10 football
-
TSTC: Student killed in campus housing was veteran, mother of young son
-
Mike Copeland: Nightlight Donuts finds home; Senior Living in Legends Crossing; Prestige Plaza; Building permits
-
Police: Man raped girl he lured to motel room with cigarettes
-
Speegleville man indicted on 12 child pornography charges
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.