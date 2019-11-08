John GriffisNov. 28, 1946 - Nov. 6, 2019John Griffis passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 11, at First Baptist Church Waco, with Dr. Matt Snowden officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

