Michael GriffinAugust 30, 1964 - July 31, 2018Michael Bruce "Mike" Griffin, of Mart, died in a car accident, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 3, at the First United Methodist Church of Mart, with Pastor Amy Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Friday, prior to the service.On August 30, 1964, Mike was born, in Waco, to Robert Bruce and Margaret Griffin. He was reared and educated in Mart, where he graduated from Mart High School in 1982. At the time of his death he was employed at Sanderson Farms in Waco. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Mart.Mike is survived by his parents, Robert Bruce and Margaret Griffin; the love of his life, Frances Fuentes, and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, who considered Mike their "Apa;" and a host of relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Mart, PO Box 245, Mart, TX 76664 or to your favorite charity.Littlepage Funeral HomeSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
