Larry GriffinJan. 4, 1960 - Feb. 7, 2019Services for Larry Griffin will be at 12 pm, Saturday, Feb. 16, at W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at Littles. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

