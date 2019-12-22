Geraldine GriffinAug. 6, 1937 - Dec. 12, 2019Geraldine "Jerrie" Griffin, age 82, of Sherman, formerly of West, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Denison. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.Jerrie was born August 6, 1937, in Bossier City, Louisiana, the daughter of Nathan and Alberta (Wortham) Hanson. She grew up in Waco and attended South Junior and Waco High School, where she met the love of her life, Aubrey Griffin. They were married May 5, 1956 in Waco and lived for 13 years in and around Houston, returning to Central Texas where they settled in West. Jerrie worked right alongside Aubrey in their many endeavors, as well as being a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and Aubrey owned Waco Tom's Sales from 1973 to 1988 prior to buying the West Super Save until 1990. Jerrie enjoyed reading, sewing, cross-stitch, ceramics, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Jerrie was preceded in death by Aubrey; her parents; sister, Beverly Jean; and infant son, Michael.Survivors include her children, Connie Gullett and husband, Tom, of Sherman, Keith Griffin and Greg Griffin, both of Houston; grandchildren, Jesse Gullett, Aimee Brown and husband, Neil, Emily Renfro and husband, Kris, Ashton Griffin, Taylor Griffin, and Mindy Cummings and husband, Eric, Kayla Griffin; great-grandchildren, Faith, Kyra, Ryder, Porter, Louis, and Henry. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Jim Griffin and wife, Faye, and Bud Anderson and wife, Dora Lou; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
