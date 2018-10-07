Donna GrelleJuly 19, 1954 - Sept. 27, 2018Donna Gayle Grelle passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, September 27, 2018, after a very long battle with leukemia. Donna has never been one to ever give up when faced with a challenge, but the Good Lord decided it was time for her to rest. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 20, at First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Avenue G, Clifton, Texas.Donna was born at Gary Air Force Base near San Marcos, Texas, to William and Billie Ruth Warren. Her father was a life-long pilot, and Donna grew up believing that it was normal to watch him land his helicopter in the backyard. Due to her father's work, Donna attended 13 different schools in 12 years. She naturally learned to be a very flexible and determined young lady. Her mother taught her how to be a very independent and responsible individual. Donna has always been a very caring and nurturing mother to her three children and a loving partner for her husband.Donna is survived by her husband, Carl Grelle; daughters, Christina Copeland and husband, Mike, and Heather Miller and husband, Doug; son, Paul Roser and wife, Casey; two step children, Jon Grelle and wife, Emily, and Sarah Grelle; and nine grandchildren. She will also be forever remembered by her sister, Shari Hanby and husband, Todd; brothers, Jody Warren and Jon Warren; and her nieces and nephews.Special thanks goes out to our friends and family for all their support during Donna's long battle with leukemia. Special thanks to the medical teams at Methodist Medical Center in Houston, the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center in Waco, and The Providence Hospice Place in Waco. They all provided the wonderful care God wanted for His child, Donna. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Avenue G, Clifton, Texas.The Guest Book is available at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
