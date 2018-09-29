Donna GrelleJuly 19, 1954 - Sept 27, 2018Donna Gayle Grelle, age 64, of Clifton, passed away, Thursday, Septemeber 27, 2018. Services are pending.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
