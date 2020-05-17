Joan Gregory Oct. 6, 1930 - May 15, 2020 Joan Gregory, age 89, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Waco. Graveside Services will be held 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Joan was born October 6, 1930, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Dewey Iorus and Opal (Gordon) Reed. She was valedictorian of the 1947 class at Abbott High School and the 1965 class at Hill Junior College. She received a Bachelor of Education Degree from Baylor University in 1967. On October 10, 1948, she was united in marriage to James W. Gregory in Hillsboro. Joan was a teacher for the Connally Independent School District for 13 years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and all things related to her computer. She especially loved spending time with her family. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Donald Texas Reed. Survivors include her beloved husband of 71 years, James W. Gregory of Chalk Bluff; a son, James W. Gregory Jr. of Chalk Bluff; a daughter, Donna Praesel and husband, Gary, of Robinson; a sister-in-law, Joyce Reed; a brother-in-law, Gayle Gregory; grandchildren, Amy Balderrama and husband, Stephen, Lesley McDaris and husband, Lamar, Rebecca Ivy and husband, Heath, Courtney Gregory, and Michael Gregory and wife, Deborrah; great-grandchildren, Zachary Nering, Andrew Nering, Abigale Hollenberg, Tennyson Ivy, Fallon Ivy, Cade Breckeen, Scarlett McDaris and Cameron Gregory; step-grandchildren, Matt Balderrama, Daniel Balderrama, Desiree McDaris, Corbin McDaris; a step-great-great-grandson, Ridge Balderrama; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Service information
May 19
Graveside Service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:30AM
11:30AM
Moore Cemetery
-
Waco, TX 76705
-
Waco, TX 76705
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
May 19
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
808 South Reagan
West, TX 76691
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
