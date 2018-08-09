Marinelle GreerJan. 4, 1924 - July 30, 2018Marinelle Kellner Greer, 94, recently of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with her Lord, July 30, 2018, at Cornerstone Retirement Center. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 11, at Oakwood Cemetery, South 5th Street in Waco. Officiating will be René Maciel, Missions Pastor of First Baptist Church Woodway.She was born, January 4, 1924, in Waco, Texas, to Frank Wade Kellner, Sr., and Edna Marie Kraft Kellner. She graduated from Waco High School in 1941, as Vice President of her class, member of the National Honor Society, and listed in Who's Who Among High School Students in Texas. Marinelle graduated from Baylor University in the Centennial Class of 1945, and was President of Alpha Omega Sorority. While at Baylor, she was asked by Dr. Armstrong to write the history of Alpha Omega to be put in the time capsule which was buried on campus in 1945. Upon graduation, she briefly taught school in Bellmead and again in 1968 when the Florida teachers went on strike, and her daughter was a senior in high school.She married Lt. John Bachman Lee Greer, Jr., of Waco on August 10, 1945, having dated him from the age of 15. They were married 69 years. As the wife of a career Air Force officer, she traveled the world, raising her children to know and appreciate different cultures, keeping their home organized and open in warm hospitality. The Greers were stationed in McCook, Nebraska, Fort Worth, Texas, Middlesex, England, Bellevue, Nebraska, Fuchu, Japan, and Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. She and John joined and worked in mission churches every place they lived. When the family retired to Austin, Marinelle worked with wives of Asian doctoral students. She oriented them to American culture, had them for meals, attended the births of their children, and became substitute Oba-San (grandmother).Marinelle was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Wade Kellner, Sr., and Edna Marie Kraft Kellner; brother, Frank Wade Kellner, Jr.; and the love of her life, Lt. Col. John Bachman Lee Greer, Jr.She is survived by her son, John Bachman Lee Greer, III and wife, Dee Miller Greer, of Texarkana; and daughter, Dr. Beverly Greer-Simpson of Texarkana. She is also survived by grandchildren, James B. Greer and wife, Chris Hawes Greer, of Dallas, Allison Marie Greer Saar and husband, Dr. James Douglas Saar, of Tyler, Judge William Miller and wife, Jessica Johnson Miller, of Texarkana, Julie Miller Mathes and husband, Silas, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Gregory Havins Miller of Memphis, Tennessee. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, William Paul Marable, Olivia Louise Saar, Davis Michael Miller, Austin Elliot Miller, Mason Andrew Miller, Greta Laurel Mathes, Clara Caroline Mathes, Mollie Rosemary Mathes, Meagan Havins Miller, and Savannah Caroline Miller.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
