Billie GreerFeb. 6, 1930 - May 16, 2019Billie Jean Smith Greer, age 89, passed away in Belton, Texas, on May 16, 2019. A private family service will be held.Billie was born on February 6, 1930, in Waco, Texas. She graduated from Waco High School in 1947. She later moved to Coleman, Texas, after marrying Joe Greer. They returned to Waco in 1974. She worked at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home until she retired in 2000.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; brother, C.T. Smith, Jr.; and sister, Ruby Mounce.She is survived by daughter, Kay Lively of Belton, Texas; son, Bobby Greer and wife, Colleen, of Salado, Texas; grandsons, Cody Tubbs, Chad Tubbs, Aaron Greer, and Jordan Greer; and great-grandson, Andrew Tubbs, all of the Austin area.Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.