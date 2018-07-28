David GreeneOct. 31, 1952 - July 20, 2018David Greene, 65, of Cameron, passed away, July 20, 2018, after a short illness in Portland, Oregon. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 30, at the Assembly Hall of the Bell County Exposition Center in Belton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 29, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Private family burial will be at Walkers Creek Cemetery near Cameron.Sheriff Greene was born, October 31, 1952, in Sherman, Texas, to Oscar Earl and Marguerite Rebecca (Hughes) Greene. Sheriff Greene served as a Game Warden for close to 30 years. He then became a Milam County Constable for two years before running for Milam County Sheriff. He was in his third term as Milam County at the time of his death. He married Janell Rene Morin, October 12, 1996, and was a member of the Texas Sheriff's Association. Sheriff Greene was instrumental in starting the Milam County Sheriff's office "Brown Santa" program.He was preceded in death by his son, David Greene, Jr.He is survived by his wife, Janell Greene of Cameron; sons, Corey Vorn Kahl and wife, Kassie, of Houston, and Casey Greene of College Station; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Greene of Rosebud; brother, Gary Greene of Waco; sister, Rebecca Greene Estes of Richardson; grandsons, Lance, Luke, and Landen.Memorials may be made to Sheriff David Greene Memorial Scholarship Fund Classic Bank, P. O. Box 835, Cameron Texas 76520.Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home2800 N Travis Ave.Cameron, TX 76520(254) 697-3661Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
