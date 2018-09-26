Kenneth Bernard GreenNov. 5, 1967 - Sept. 18, 2018Services for Pastor Kenneth Bernard will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Houston, TX.Services for will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018, at South Union Baptist Church in Marlin, TX. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.