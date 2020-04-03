Gaylon Green

August 25, 1953 - April 1, 2020

Gaylon Green, 66, of Waco, a compassionate and gentle soul, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The family will have a private graveside service Friday, April 3, at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Kip Osborne officiating. Due to circumstances currently in our world there will be no visitation.

Gaylon's kindness drew others to her, and she made friends everywhere she went. Her favorite pastime was to write notes and cards of gratitude and encouragement to others.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Randy Green; her mother, Wilma White; her son, Jason Tate; her daughter, Jacy Cormier; her sister, Rochelle Fidler; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gaylon Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries