Fleeta S. GreenJune 13, 1923 - May 22, 2019Fleeta Sullivan Green, 95, of Waco, entered Heaven on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Patton Baptist Church near Valley Mills, with The Reverend Pat Cummings officiating. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills In Colleyville, Texas at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 27, at the funeral home.Mrs. Green was born in Cornersville, Arkansas to Bill and Velma Sullivan. Fleeta was the middle daughter of three girls, her oldest sister was Jaunice and the youngest was Glenda. Fleeta married Max Arthur Green on April 9, 1943 in Craddock, VA; they were married 63 years when Max passed away on November 26, 2006. Max and Fleeta adopted a daughter, Wynona on March 2, 1950. Mrs Green worked LTV in Grand Prairie. She was an active member of Patton Baptist Church.Fleeta and Max had so many friends; to know them was to be their friend. Their Patton Baptist Church Friends, their "dancing friends", "friends from Lake Air Tower", "General Dynamic, LTV friends and "Waco and Fort Worth Friends". She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her oldest sister.Survivors include her daughter, Wynona Dallas; granddaughter, Amy Beth Dallas and husband, James; grandson, Derek James Dallas and wife, Amanda; great-grandchildren, Rachel and husband, Cameron, Elizabeth and husband, John, Derek Max, Armand, Haliegh, and Emily; and great-great-grandchildren, Landon, James, Aiden, Hunter, and Isabelle.Memorials may be made to Patton Baptist, P.O. Box 538, Valley Mills, TX 76689.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
