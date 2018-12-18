Douglas GreenAug 24, 1958 - Dec 15, 2018Douglas James Green, 60, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018, at a local hospice facility. Memorial service will be 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, at BSR Cable Park, 5347 Old Mexia Rd. Waco, TX 76705.Douglas was born on August 24, 1958, in Wellsville, New York, to James and Addie Lehman Green. He was a Landscaper for the BSR Cable Park in Waco for many years.Douglas was preceded in death by his father, James Green.Douglas is survived by his wife, Angie Green; mother, Addie Green; sons, Jay Green and Ladawna, Robert Green, Bret Green, Christopher Stephens and wife, Sunny, and Jonathon Smart and Morgan; daughter, Brooklyn Green; grandchildren, Rhiley, Collin, and Austin, Jordynn, Staussi, Megan, and Arizona; brother, Donnie Green and Susanne; sisters, Debbie Allmon and husband, Kirk, and Margaret Hixson and husband, Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.The family would to thank all who took care of Douglas at Providence Hospice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
