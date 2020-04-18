Betty Green

Dec. 17, 1935 - April 10, 2020

Betty Joyce Green passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 18, at Willow Grove Cemetery, Willow Grove Road, in Speegleville.

You may leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries