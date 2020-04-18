Betty Green
Dec. 17, 1935 - April 10, 2020
Betty Joyce Green passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 18, at Willow Grove Cemetery, Willow Grove Road, in Speegleville.
You may leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
