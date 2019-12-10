Joann GrayNov. 1, 1937 - Dec. 8, 2019Joann Mayhew Gray passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Burial will follow at Jonesboro Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

