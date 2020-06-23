Charles Gray

October 3, 1943 - June 3, 2020

Services for Deacon Charles Gray will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, at WH Littles & Sons Mortuary Chapel in Waco. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

