Mary GravesFeb. 8, 1950 - Feb. 17, 2019Mary Graves, 69, passed away February 17, 2019 at her residence in Temple.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Mary was born in Wills Point, Texas, on February 8, 1950 to Raymond and Mary (Seale) McDowell. Mary attended Lake Shore Church of Christ and was a lifetime member of PTA. She worked and retired as a Community Development Specialist with the USDA.She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond McDowell; husband, Joe Graves; brother, Raymond Louis McDowell; and great-granddaughter, Lynnly Brooks.Survivors include her children, J. Kelly Clawson and husband, Jeremy, and D. Kent Collier and wife, Beverly; and grandchildren, Cody Brooks and wife, Brittany, Zachary Brooks, Bryan Collier and wife, Yazzy, Joseph Tanner Graves and wife, Mary, Brynna Brooks, Kynzie Collier, Riley Clawson, and Hannah Clawson. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; her mother, Mary Seale; siblings, Elaine Whisenhunt and husband, David, Carol Baker and husband, Jerry, and Jerry Smith and wife, Beverly; and special friends, Tom Hamilton and Lorena Lightfoot.Mary wanted to thank the staff of Texas Home Health Hospice, Tammy, Stacey, and Dr. David Fedro for their care during her time of need.Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Road SW # 205, Lilburn, GA 30047.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
