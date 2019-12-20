Kason L. GravesAug. 20, 1996 - Dec. 12, 2019Kason LaTroy Graves passed away December 12, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, Dec. 21, at Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Sandhill Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

