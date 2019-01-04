Garnett S. Grant, Sr.January 9, 1936 - December 31, 2018Garnett S. Grant, Sr. age 82, of Gatesville, died on December 31, 2018.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, with The Rev. Wray Nunn officiating. Private burial will follow at Gatesville Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 4, at the funeral home.Garnett was born on January 9, 1936, in Tarrant County to the late Ed Alford and Nell Diamond Grant. He grew up in Justin, Texas, and graduated from Northwest High School in 1954. When he was to enroll in college, Garnett returned home to tell his parents he had joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in France, and in 1957 was honorably discharged when his father fell ill. He returned home to help with the family dairy and ranch business. While home on leave for his best friend's wedding, Garnett had met Nancy Page, who was singing at the wedding. For the rest of his life, he told the story of how he had fallen in love with the sparkle in Nancy's eyes that night, and how he knew he wanted her to be the mother of his children. Garnett and Nancy were married in Ponder, Texas on July 20, 1957, and they began building their family and their life together as young working college students. Garnett earned a B.S. Degree in Business Administration from Texas Wesleyan College in 1962 and continued with post-graduate studies at North Texas University and Mary Hardin Baylor. He taught high school and coached six-man football at Westminster High School for a year, and in September of 1964, he and Nancy excitedly moved their young family to Gatesville for Garnett to teach government, American history and occupations at Gatesville High School. In 1966, began teaching at the Gatesville State School for Boys.While he was still teaching at the State School, Garnett and Nancy embarked on a new adventure – they bought a little hamburger place they called the Snak Shak in 1967. There were carhops and a juke box – and Garnett soon expanded the menu to include pizza, and began showing silent movies to the throngs of young people who regularly congregated on the small back lot. Quickly outgrowing that location, they bought a big lot close the high school for a new modern restaurant. In July of 1968, they held the grand opening for what became the hang out for several generations. Later, the new Snak Shak was renamed Grant's – and the drive down Main Street between Grant's and the Courthouse became the most popular route for those who spent time "riding around" town in Gatesville.Throughout the 70's and early 80's, Garnett continued to expand their restaurant business holdings. They bought The Root Beer Stand in Gatesville. He opened a restaurant in Denton, and bought the Milk Bucket in McGregor. He opened the Juarez Junction in Coppers Cove in 1975, and started one of the early private clubs in Gatesville when he bought the historic Round Up Café to open a second Juarez Junction location in August of 1979. In 1980, he opened Cherokee Station in Temple, and later bought the old Bavarian Inn building which housed the Gatesville Museum.Ever restless for new opportunities, Garnett had also begun to acquire and develop other residential and commercial real estate in and around Gatesville. He owned renthouses and developed a series of small subdivisions, and after buying a large parcel with a new home for his family in what was then "the country" in 1972, he went on to develop Cedar Ridge Estates Subdivision in three planned phases. In 1976, he developed Lakewood Greens Subdivision, when he and partners bought and subdivided the defunct Cottonwood Golf Camp facilities and the 9-hole golf course, adding other residential lots around the golf course. He built many other operating businesses along the way, including Grant's Ultra Storage and a commercial strip center development, and had other residential real estate ventures, many of them launched well past retirement age.Garnett was happiest when he had a project that had captured his imagination. He was a true entrepreneur, and had a singular drive toward accomplishing his goals. He started his first business at age fourteen – hauling hay, using his under-age brother to drive, and generating enough money to buy his own truck by the end of the first summer. He always enjoyed making money more than spending it, unless he was spending it on real estate or to build a new business. His latest successful project was Greenbriar Ranch Estates Subdivision, an acreage tract development he launched in 2014. He loved politics, and history, and historic markers. He could drive you anywhere on back roads in Texas to show you something interesting, or beautiful, or geographically strange. He loved to travel and see new things, and he and Nancy got to visit Scotland and Machu Picchu and countless other places in the states and abroad, traveling with two of his brothers and their wives. He adored his grandchildren, and was fiercely committed to his family and to his community. He was always happy to allow the use of a piece of property or building for some public purpose, particularly if it was for something that benefited young people – like hosting the high school homecoming bonfire or the traveling circus that had come to town. He delighted and aggravated those who loved him, as he was always certain his way was the right way. Garnett was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Grant in 2006 and son, Michael Grant in 2007; brothers, Ed Grant, George Grant; and sister, Nellie Grant.Garnett is survived by his son, Shelton Grant and girlfriend, Mai Gaston of Gatesville; daughter, Kathy Grant and husband, James Henson, of Austin; brothers, Don Grant and wife, Dolly, of Whitney, and Mike Grant and wife, Janice, of Grapevine; sisters-in-law, Dorthie Hicks of Corpus Christi, Pat Simmons of Denton, Becky Powell and husband Pat Powell; brother-in-law Wayne Simmons and wife CJ; grandchildren, Chris Grant and wife, Aja of Red Oak, Mike Grant of Gatesville, Jana Ramsey Grant of Denver, CO, Kate Grant of Austin; and great-grandchildren, Aria and Lyric. Since 2011, Garnett enjoyed a very special relationship with Beverly Lovejoy Boyd, and she brought much happiness and fun into his life. Memorials may be made to the Nancy Page Grant Scholarship Fund, c/o Gatesville I.S.D, or to the Boys & Girls Club of Gatesville, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.