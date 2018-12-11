Gaylord GrangerMay 25, 1948 - Nov. 22, 2018Gaylord "Red" Granger, 70, of Lockhart, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018. A celebration of life was held December 5, at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart. Burial followed on December 6 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.Gaylord was born May 25, 1948 to Mervin Glenn and Edith Lucille Granger in Tomah, Wisconsin. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1967. He married Janice Getz of West Virginia on April 25, 1970. Gaylord honorably served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. After 23 years in Waco, he made his final home in Lockhart.Gaylord is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janice; son, Calvin and wife, Kim; son, Steven and wife, Diane; daughter, Radonna and husband, Art; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his brothers, Bernard and Kenneth; sister, Meredith and their families; loving family and friend, Daniel McClain; and dozens of nieces and nephews.Gaylord will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.comMcCurdy Funeral Home105 E. Pecan St.Lockhart, TX 78644(512) 398-4791Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
