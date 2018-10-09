Maxine GrahamDec. 29, 1925 - Oct. 5, 2018Maxine Graham passed away, at the age of 92, October 5, 2018, at home. Survivors include her children and spouses, Mike Graham and Deborah, Lee Graham and Jennifer, Gail Haterius and Craig, and Gwynn Slavik.A full obituary may be found at WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

