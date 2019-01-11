Francis GrahamMarch 19, 1930 - January 10, 2019Frank Graham passed Thursday, January 10, 2019. A visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 14, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 15, at St. Jerome Catholic Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

